Chrissy Teigen Just Got Blocked By Donald Trump On Twitter

One of the model's tweets in particular seemed too much for the president to handle.
Chrissy Teigen’s days of criticizing President Donald Trump via Twitter appear to be over. For now, at least.

On Tuesday morning, the model revealed that Trump blocked her on the micro-blogging service ― meaning she can no longer view his tweets or see his profile.

Teigen, who has repeatedly used Twitter to condemn Trump, speculated that one tweet in particular may have proved too much for him to handle.

Namely, this one that she posted on Sunday afternoon in which she told Trump that “no one likes you":

While Teigen will now have to use alternative methods to get her fix of Trump tweets, her 6.4 million followers appeared to be pleased with the news:

