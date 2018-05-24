Chrissy Teigen relished the news that President Donald Trump may no longer block people on Twitter, following a federal judge’s ruling on Wednesday.
The supermodel and cookbook author, who POTUS famously blocked back in July 2017 after she told him that “no one likes you,” shared this video in response:
Trump has blocked dozens of critical tweeters from his @realdonaldtrump account, including author Stephen King and comedian/talk show host Rosie O’Donnell. Every person Trump blocked was then unable to view his posts or profile.
Dozens of other Twitter users, including Mexico’s former president Vicente Fox, also poked fun at Trump over the development: