Chrissy Teigen's Plea For Embarrassing Stories Quickly Goes Off The Rails

Can you top these?

Chrissy Teigen said she has a story so embarrassing that not even her husband, John Legend, knows it. 

But don’t expect to hear it anytime soon.  

The model and Twitter sensation said it might have to wait until after her death before it’s revealed:

Needless to say, the denizens of Twitter had plenty of stories of their own... and unlike Teigen, they’re not waiting until death to share them: 

