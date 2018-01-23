Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Getting Gray Hair With The Perfect Tweet

Chrissy Teigen is welcoming her gray hair with open arms.

The 32-year-old supermodel, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, tweeted about her new hair color development on Monday.

“I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it,” the supermodel said. “My cruella dreams are coming true!”

I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 22, 2018

Fans were quick to praise Teigen for embracing her streak. Many women shared photos of their own gorgeous gray hair:

Me too! Own it own it own it pic.twitter.com/hYaCyoAZHE — meh (@thewolfhuntress) January 22, 2018

I find new grey hairs on my head every day and I LOVE THEM. I’m only 24, so I’m not sure why they’re already here but I call them my unicorn hairs. 😂🦄 — Rachel Guajardo (@ohrachie) January 22, 2018

I’ve had a natural white streak in my hair since I was 19. 13 years later I still love it pic.twitter.com/fv5yxS3Gf3 — Felicia Ingram (@f_plato) January 22, 2018

My little sister’s gray hair started coming in when she was 5 or six years old. Even some babies are born with gray hair. So beautiful!❤️ pic.twitter.com/E57TEvBgMo — Y•S•A•N•N•E (@YsanneBueno) January 22, 2018

I’ll be 40 in June and decided to go au naturale last year. pic.twitter.com/Mlf1mUG1zg — Tina-Marie (@tmrivas) January 22, 2018

I embraced this beauty when I was 35 pic.twitter.com/wYHtL4iEkC — Shannon O'Neill (@spotastic) January 23, 2018

Teigen’s tweet about her hair is just one of many refreshingly real posts she’s shared over the years. A few years ago, millions of the supermodel’s fans rejoiced when she shared a photo of her stretch marks.

“Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!” Teigen captioned the picture.

Much like her gray hair moment above, fans praised Teigen for being so honest and open with her “stretchies.” The photo also motivated people to share their personal journeys with their own stretch marks.