Chrissy Teigen Burns Jacob Wohl After He Claims To Be More Famous

Jacob Wohl may be trending this week, but the 20-year-old Donald Trump-supporting failed hedge funder apparently hasn’t learned that social media notoriety has little to do with real fame.
Luckily for all of us, Chrissy Teigen was there to school him.
Wohl has been a top search term on Google since Tuesday because of the scandal involving the fake private investigation company he allegedly created to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller with fabricated claims of sexual misconduct.
As a result, many people searched him online to find out more about him. Others, like Teigen, just wanted an explanation that would fit into 280 characters.
Wohl tried to own her on Thursday with a snarky response complete with visual aids.
Teigen’s response proved her Twitter game is, once again, top notch:
Others joined in and piled on.