Chrissy Teigen Burns Jacob Wohl After He Claims To Be More Famous

Jacob Wohl may be trending this week, but the 20-year-old Donald Trump-supporting failed hedge funder apparently hasn’t learned that social media notoriety has little to do with real fame.

Luckily for all of us, Chrissy Teigen was there to school him.

Wohl has been a top search term on Google since Tuesday because of the scandal involving the fake private investigation company he allegedly created to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller with fabricated claims of sexual misconduct.

As a result, many people searched him online to find out more about him. Others, like Teigen, just wanted an explanation that would fit into 280 characters.

can someone break down with jacob wohl did in one tweet. like a cliffs note please - my timeline is a mess I don’t have the energy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 30, 2018

Wohl tried to own her on Thursday with a snarky response complete with visual aids.

I became more famous than you. That’s what happened. pic.twitter.com/X4J67eaUJ0 — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) November 1, 2018

Teigen’s response proved her Twitter game is, once again, top notch:

This is literally just a graph proving people had to google your dumbass to figure out who you are https://t.co/xpUkyB8NTM — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 1, 2018

Others joined in and piled on.

yeah no one googles Chrissy Teigen because they all already know her and follow her on here — i bless the rains down in Castamere (@Chinchillazllla) November 1, 2018

Twitter, I'd like to report a murder. — 👻 Lani Kai 🇺🇸 👻 Don't boo, VOTE.GOV 👻 (@LaniKaiDuck) November 1, 2018

Jacob trying to own Chrissy: pic.twitter.com/JoXAMlQJfY — Austin Gobbleson 🐙 🧛‍♀️ (@osutein) November 1, 2018

Not sure which was a dumber move for @JacobAWohl — going after Mueller or going after @chrissyteigen https://t.co/PKdG0uQlDx — Kristin Sausville (@ksausville) November 1, 2018

Ok FBI, no need to arrest Wohl: Chrissy already delivered the maximum possible punishment. — 🕸🕷Alby Spider Laying Eggs in Your Ear🕷🕸 (@albyselkie) November 1, 2018