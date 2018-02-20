Chrissy Teigen Proves She Knows Almost Nothing About Her Husband’s Career

Chrissy Teigen is adorably clueless.

On Monday, the model and wife of musician John Legend took a quiz on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” called “You Don’t Know Jack About John.” Let’s just say her lack of knowledge about Legend’s career is pretty legendary. (Get it?)

Girlfriend didn’t know which album her husband won his first Grammy for, or the fictional band his character was part of in the Oscar-winning film “La La Land.” And those songs he did with Alicia Keys for “Carpool Karaoke”? Yeah, Teigen never bothered to watch.

“This is good,” Teigen said in her own defense. “I wasn’t, like, a creepy stalker.”

“Yeah, you just love him for who he is,” Degeneres said.

To be fair, Teigen did manage to answer a couple questions correctly near the end.

Teigen may not have a Ph.D. in Legend Studies, but it’s OK. Her husband loves her for other reasons.

“She pushes me to be funnier,” Legend said of his wife in September. “Not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder.”