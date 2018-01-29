Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend have donated $200,000 to honor the U.S. gymnasts who recently came forward to testify against now convicted sex offender Larry Nassar.

The celebrity couple gave the money to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, calling the gymnasts’ efforts “heroic,” according to the GoFundMe page.

GoFundMe screenshot

The legal defense fund, run by the National Women’s Law Center, aims to “provide subsidized legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace.”

Nassar was convicted on seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison. Over 140 women came forward to claim that the former USA Gymnastics doctor had sexually abused them.

Teigen previously offered to pay fines that gymnast McKayla Maroney might have faced for testifying at Nassar’s trial, as she had signed a nondisclosure agreement from a previous court settlement.

The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla. pic.twitter.com/lsBEgEqZpD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2018

USA Gymnastics later said they would not fine Maroney, saying it “encourages McKayla and anyone who has been abused to speak out.”