01/28/2018 07:55 pm ET

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Shine On The Grammys Red Carpet

Everyone's favorite couple has arrived!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sure know how to take command of a red carpet

Teigen and Legend, who are expecting their second child together, wowed at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. 

Legend looked sharp in a navy suit jacket with black details, black pants and a dapper bow tie. Teigen glowed in a glittery silver gown from Yanina Couture with flowy sleeves, a belted waist and daring slit. She accessorized with silver shoes, a matching clutch and sparkly jewelry. 

Christopher Polk via Getty Images
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The couple also wowed on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party on Saturday night. The supermodel looked stunning in a custom Jonathan Simkhai gown with long sleeves.  

True to form, Teigen posted photos on Instagram that featured hilarious captions thanking her glam team and her husband. 

“Had such a wonderful time at Clive’s pre-Grammy party! I must thank my dear friends who I pay but they’re still very good friends @jenatkinhair, @maryphillips and @monicarosestyle,” she wrote. “I love you guys. Thank you for making me feel good which is more important than looking good but let’s face it, both are nice.” 

She followed up the post with equally cheeky words for Legend. 

“...and thank you to Johnny. I wouldn’t be here without you,” she said. “Or I would because I’d be dating or married to someone similar. But I am happy to be here with you. I love you.” 

These two! 

Check out other red carpet looks from the Grammys below: 

  • Lady Gaga
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Lady Gaga
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Kelly Clarkson
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Pink and Willow Sage Hart
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
  • Cardi B
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Gary Clark Jr.
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • Lana Del Rey
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Kesha
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Eve
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Elton John and David Furnish
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • SZA
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
  • Luis Fonsi and Agueda Lopez
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Anna Kendrick
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Janelle Monae
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Sarah Silverman
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Big Sean
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • Rita Ora
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Miley Cyrus
    Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • Hailee Steinfeld
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • Khalid
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Ne-Yo
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • Alessia Cara
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Nick Jonas
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • James Corden
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Cyndi Lauper
    Christopher Polk via Getty Images
  • Andrew Lloyd Webber
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Common and Diane Warren
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
  • Ashanti
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

