Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Shine On The Grammys Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sure know how to take command of a red carpet.

Teigen and Legend, who are expecting their second child together, wowed at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Legend looked sharp in a navy suit jacket with black details, black pants and a dapper bow tie. Teigen glowed in a glittery silver gown from Yanina Couture with flowy sleeves, a belted waist and daring slit. She accessorized with silver shoes, a matching clutch and sparkly jewelry.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The couple also wowed on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party on Saturday night. The supermodel looked stunning in a custom Jonathan Simkhai gown with long sleeves.

True to form, Teigen posted photos on Instagram that featured hilarious captions thanking her glam team and her husband.

“Had such a wonderful time at Clive’s pre-Grammy party! I must thank my dear friends who I pay but they’re still very good friends @jenatkinhair, @maryphillips and @monicarosestyle,” she wrote. “I love you guys. Thank you for making me feel good which is more important than looking good but let’s face it, both are nice.”

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 8:53am PST

She followed up the post with equally cheeky words for Legend.

“...and thank you to Johnny. I wouldn’t be here without you,” she said. “Or I would because I’d be dating or married to someone similar. But I am happy to be here with you. I love you.”

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 9:04am PST

These two!

Check out other red carpet looks from the Grammys below: