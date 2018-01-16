Chrissy Teigen Offers To Pay Possible Fine For McKayla Maroney's Truth-Telling

Chrissy Teigen offered her support to former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney in a big way on Tuesday morning: The model said she’d be “absolutely honored” to pay a $100,000 penalty that Maroney might face for violating a nondisclosure agreement with USA Gymnastics if she choses to speak at the sentencing for disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar.

Maroney, best known as one of the Fierce Five at the 2012 Summer Olympics, revealed in October 2017 that she had been sexually abused by Nassar from age 13 until she left gymnastics at age 20. She has said the abuse led her to thoughts of suicide.

In 2016, Maroney received a $1.25 million settlement from USA Gymnastics after the organization learned of Nassar’s actions. That settlement included an NDA with a $100,000 penalty if she ever spoke about the abuse she’d allegedly suffered at the doctor’s hands.

The 22-year-old may have already triggered that provision with her revelations in October. But it’s not clear whether USA Gymnastics has made any move to impose the fine.

Teigen tweeted a screenshot of a Daily Mail article about the possible penalty, along with her impassioned show of financial support:

The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla. pic.twitter.com/lsBEgEqZpD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2018

Maroney is suing USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee and Michigan State University for allegedly forcing her “to agree to a nondisparagement clause and confidentiality provision.”