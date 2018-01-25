Chrissy Teigen, John Legend And The Tale Of The Missing Toilet

Someone sound the alarm because supermodel, TV host and professional Twitter personality Chrissy Teigen is missing her toilet.
The 32-year-old, who is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend, tweeted the strange tale on Thursday.
Just in case you’re one of those people who need photographic proof, Teigen provided a picture of her bathroom.
“Like there was no toilet,” she tweeted.
Questlove even got involved in the case and tweeted, “Where’s @chrissyteigen’s toilet?” The supermodel quickly enlisted his services.
Despite the astonishing lack of clues or clarity, some Twitter users felt perhaps her husband had something to do with this.
Legend might not have taken the toilet, but he did know why it was gone.
And explain he did.
Toilet seat Case closed.