Chrissy Teigen, John Legend And The Tale Of The Missing Toilet

Someone sound the alarm because supermodel, TV host and professional Twitter personality Chrissy Teigen is missing her toilet.

The 32-year-old, who is currently expecting her second child with husband John Legend, tweeted the strange tale on Thursday.

I got home today and ran to go peepee and you know when you’re so close to the bathroom so you kind of release because you know you’re about to pee, well I did that and my toilet was gone. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2018

Just in case you’re one of those people who need photographic proof, Teigen provided a picture of her bathroom.

“Like there was no toilet,” she tweeted.

like there was no toilet pic.twitter.com/CIn3Vdy1P9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 25, 2018

Questlove even got involved in the case and tweeted, “Where’s @chrissyteigen’s toilet?” The supermodel quickly enlisted his services.

Chrissy Teigen

Despite the astonishing lack of clues or clarity, some Twitter users felt perhaps her husband had something to do with this.

John took your john? — Violet Greenswallow (@vgreenswallow) January 25, 2018

Legend might not have taken the toilet, but he did know why it was gone.

John Legend

And explain he did.

We’re upgrading our regular toilet to one of those fancy Japanese ones that opens itself and washes your butt. Apparently our contractor decided there should be a toilet-less transition period. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 25, 2018