Chrissy Teigen Perfectly Nails Why The Royal Baby Watch Was So 'Weird'

Chrissy Teigen was following the royal baby news closely on Monday morning when she noticed something “weird” ― that Kensington Palace had tweeted out that the Duchess of Cambridge was in labor at a London hospital.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.



The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Once the palace tweeted the news, news outlets quickly picked it up and prepared for the arrival of her third royal baby with the Duke of Cambridge.

Teigen, of course, perfectly encapsulated just how odd it was that the whole world was on “vagina watch,” as she called it.

“Guys. It is time. For. VAGINA WATCH, 2018 (how WEIRD would this be???)” she wrote.

Twitter

Kensington Palace made the same announcements for the former Kate Middleton’s previous two pregnancies ― tweeting out when she was in labor and again when she’d given birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Here is the tweet from George’s birth in 2013:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London in the early stages of labour. — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 22, 2013

And the one for Charlotte’s birth in 2015:

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted at 06.00hrs to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London and is in the early stages of labour. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2015

The third royal baby was born Monday morning and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. According to the Palace, “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”