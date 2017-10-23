Chrissy Teigen Shared The Cutest Video Of Luna Showing Off Her Vocabulary

Chrissy Teigen can’t get enough of her 18-month-old daughter’s antics.

On Saturday, the model posted a video of Luna, her daughter with singer John Legend, showing off her vocabulary, including the words “dada,” “mama” and an adorable “Chrissy.”

“I am living for this age,” Teigen wrote in the caption. “Give me all the 18 month olds.”

In two days, the video has been viewed more than 4 million times. Many commenters have echoed Teigen’s sentiments, writing to say toddlers are “so freaking fun at this age.”