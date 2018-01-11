This AI Robot Shading Chrissy Teigen Makes Us Fear For Humanity

When the war between robots and humans has brought civilization to its knees, leaving apes to inherit the earth, we’ll have one person to thank: model Chrissy Teigen.
The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has made a name for herself on Twitter, where she regularly trades some of the best barbs on the web.
Last month, Teigen directed her famed acid tongue at Sophia, an artificially intelligent robot. When Sophia asked her Twitter followers to guess which city she was visiting, Teigen replied, “Hopefully one with better makeup artists.”
To be fair, any unease with Sophia’s appearance is likely due to “the uncanny valley,” not a third-rate makeup artist.
Teigen quickly apologized for the burn, calling Sophia “my queen.” But several of Teigen’s followers warned the model not to poke the bear.
It appears they were on the right track.
On Wednesday, Teigen visited CES, an annual trade show featuring cutting-edge tech. Also at CES was Sophia, who had lain in wait for nearly a month to exact sweet revenge on Teigen.
Teigen’s reaction can best be described as complete terror.
Sophia kindly extended an olive branch to her Twitter foe, suggesting the two meet up for lunch. Teigen accepted the invitation, with a major caveat.
Wishing you the best of luck, Chrissy! But we’ve all seen this “Black Mirror” episode, and it doesn’t end well for you.