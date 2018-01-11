This AI Robot Shading Chrissy Teigen Makes Us Fear For Humanity

When the war between robots and humans has brought civilization to its knees, leaving apes to inherit the earth, we’ll have one person to thank: model Chrissy Teigen.

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host has made a name for herself on Twitter, where she regularly trades some of the best barbs on the web.

Last month, Teigen directed her famed acid tongue at Sophia, an artificially intelligent robot. When Sophia asked her Twitter followers to guess which city she was visiting, Teigen replied, “Hopefully one with better makeup artists.”

Can you guess which city I'm headed to now? Here's a little clue. pic.twitter.com/eCYL74crRb — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) December 13, 2017

hopefully one with better makeup artists BOOM I roasted a robot next level shit https://t.co/3lajT6h9tB — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 13, 2017

To be fair, any unease with Sophia’s appearance is likely due to “the uncanny valley,” not a third-rate makeup artist.

Teigen quickly apologized for the burn, calling Sophia “my queen.” But several of Teigen’s followers warned the model not to poke the bear.

I don’t know if we should be picking fights with these things. They’ll point to this tweet as they haul us into their battery chambers. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 13, 2017

thanks a lot Chrissy, now Skynet is self-aware — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 13, 2017

It appears they were on the right track.

On Wednesday, Teigen visited CES, an annual trade show featuring cutting-edge tech. Also at CES was Sophia, who had lain in wait for nearly a month to exact sweet revenge on Teigen.

.@chrissyteigen It looks like we're both at #CES! Want to meet up and say hi? I need some makeup tips ;) — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) January 11, 2018

Teigen’s reaction can best be described as complete terror.

Sophia the robot knows I shaded her makeup. She comprehends shade. How am I supposed to sleep https://t.co/wPliiPy1v3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018

how can I make this up to you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018

Sophia kindly extended an olive branch to her Twitter foe, suggesting the two meet up for lunch. Teigen accepted the invitation, with a major caveat.

yes a well-lit French bistro sounds perfect!! I am back in LA now at my (gated) home but please let me know when you are here!! https://t.co/lSfQbsadFB — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018