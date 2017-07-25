Chrissy Teigen Spent 10 Minutes Looking At A Car Seat Photo Before Posting

Studies have shown that as many as 95 percent of parents install their babies’ car seats incorrectly. That includes famous parents like Kim Kardashian and Prince William.

And online, car seat safety advocates typically don’t hesitate to point out when something is wrong with a child’s car seat. So when Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable snap of her daughter in a car seat, she kept that in mind.

On Sunday, the model tweeted an adorable photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, smiling in a car seat.

When a fan jokingly praised Teigen’s “bravery” in posting such a photo, she responded “Oh trust me, I looked at that chest plate for 10 minutes before posting!”

Teigen is used to getting criticism for her parenting ― thought the backlash generally involves less serious (to the point of being almost comical) issues than child passenger safety.

The week after Luna was born, the new mom was shamed for going out to dinner with her husband, John Legend.

In October, she was criticized for the way she was holding Luna in a paparazzi photo. Even before Luna was born, Teigen was criticized for eating cereal while pregnant.

After the baby-holding controversy, Teigen tweeted a strong message to her critics: