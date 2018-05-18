Chrissy Teigen Spills First Details About New Baby Boy: 'We Are In Love'

Chrissy Teigen and family are “in love” with their new baby boy.

The cookbook author and supermodel announced the arrival of her second child with husband John Legend on Thursday morning, simply stating on Twitter that “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” alongside a pair of baby bottle emojis.

Teigen has stayed away from social media since then, except to answer a fan’s question about whether the newborn looks like his big sister, Luna, whom the couple welcomed in 2016.

“Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises,” she wrote on Friday. “We are in love.”

Teigen revealed during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in February that the baby was due in June.

“I’m having a baby boy in the spring,” she told the talk show host. “I’ll tell you — it’s June!”

The couple has yet to announce the baby’s name or share a photo of the child, but updates could be on their way soon. Just three days after giving birth to Luna, Teigen posted a first look of her daughter cradled in her arms.

The 32-year-old told DeGeneres she was struggling to pick a name for the baby, considering Legend has requested that they not name the baby after him.

“John and his ego was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that,’” she said. “And I was like, ‘Wow, you are a jerk.’”

“Boy names are really tough and I don’t think he will even have a middle name because we can’t even come up with a first name,” she added.