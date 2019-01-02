Chrissy Teigen Talked About Vaginal Steaming On New Year's Eve, And People Got Pissed

Chrissy Teigen has never been one to hold back, and she certainly didn’t censor herself while co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve show.
The supermodel and cookbook author surprised viewers by chatting about vaginal steaming with fellow co-host Carson Daly.
“Classical vaginal steaming ... yeah, I like to steam my vag,” the 33-year-old Teigen said as a photo that she posted on Instagram of her doing the treatment popped up on screen.
“Listen, I don’t like to do it, but if GP [Gwyneth Paltrow] tells me to do it, I’m kinda into it,” Teigen added.
“What does that mean?” Daly asked.
“You steam your ― listen, there’s a lot to it,” she said, trying to explain. He joked, “You should be in prison.”
Some viewers weren’t happy that Teigen brought up a topic like that on national television, especially because young kids were tuned in:
“Face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*,” she captioned the photo on Instagram on June 2018.
But Jennifer Gunter, a San Francisco–based OB/GYN and writer, advised people to exercise caution before attempting the steams, as they are completely unnecessary.
“Claims that [vaginal steams] can somehow impact vaginal or uterine health are not biologically plausible,” Gunter said in 2016. “A vagina does not need to be detoxed. Ever. The vagina is a self-cleaning oven. That is why we have good bacteria.”
Vaginal steaming aside, Teigen had a bit of a rough start to 2019, when she slammed into an umbrella while attempting to kiss co-host Leslie Jones at midnight on the broadcast.