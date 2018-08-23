Chrissy Teigen And Daughter Luna Had A Rough First Week At Preschool

Chrissy Teigen might have a 2-year-old troublemaker on her hands.

The “Lip Sync Battle” host has been gearing up for daughter Luna’s first day of preschool after making everybody with an internet connection thoroughly jealous about her never-ending trip to Bali.

Now Teigen, husband John Legend and their two children are finally back stateside and it appears their eldest is already making quite the impression on her new preschool classmates.

In a video the supermodel shared on Wednesday, Teigen got the scoop on what went down after Luna came home from preschool.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 22, 2018 at 5:00pm PDT

“I fell down my forehead,” Luna replied after the cookbook author asked about her day.

“No, that was in Bali,” Teigen said back to her, as their nanny watches on. “What’d you do today?”

“I pushed,” Luna replied.

“Who’d you push?” Teigen added. “I pushed a boy!” Luna responded like it was no big deal.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone Stephens and John Legend

But, of course, because it’s Teigen posting, backlash to the video soon followed with one follower commenting on the toddler’s accent, which the cookbook author interpreted as a dig at her parenting skills.

“I would hate it if my kids spent more time with someone else and developed their accent,” an Instagram user wrote under the video.

Teigen, in peak fashion, fired back on Twitter with “ummmm Cynthia you better fucking not with me.”

ummmm Cynthia you better fucking not with me pic.twitter.com/GUMZZaTR8D — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2018

“She is implying we have nannies with accents so they don’t ‘speak like us’ but your optimism is nice,” Teigen told a fan who insinuated that she was overreacting to the jab.

Earlier in the week, Teigen shared a peek at Luna before her first day, dressed in an adorable floral-print dress and a pair of matching pink bows. In the photo, she clutches a family photo album, presumably including pictures of mom, dad and new brother Miles.

“First week of school 😩 they had us make a little family photo album she can look at when she’s sad or upset,” Teigen captioned the post. “She loves it. my heart ksosksodododosksidojsjskodmskzh.”

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 22, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT

Unfortunately, however, Luna’s first week wasn’t as picture perfect, with Teigen getting sick before school even started.

“I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room,” said Teigen on Twitter Monday.

Oh no it was not first day of school jitters. It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2018

But first-day-of-school jitters (or a new baby on the way) weren’t to blame, as Teigen later explained.

“It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo,” she wrote on Twitter.