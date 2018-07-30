“It began with our friends (john’s managers and co-writers and a couple others) talking about how BEAAAAAAUUUUTIFUL some of the women were,” Teigen wrote.

She continued: ” ... and they were! But in my mind they not only were talking about it, they were talking about it on purpose to rile me up. Looking back and knowing how well I know them now, THEY WERE DEFINITELY RILING ME UP AND GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT.”