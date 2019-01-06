Christian Bale Thanks Satan For Inspiring Dick Cheney Role In Golden Globes Speech

Christian Bale won a Golden Globe for his role as Dick Cheney in “Vice,” taking the time in his acceptance speech to thank Satan for inspiration in playing the former vice president and calling Cheney and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “charisma-free assholes.”

The man for the job. Congratulations to Christian Bale for his #GoldenGlobes win for best Actor in #ViceMovie! pic.twitter.com/3hdEvQSBlI — Vice Movie (@vicemovie) January 7, 2019

Upon heading up to the stage to accept his Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, the 44-year-old Bale thanked “Vice” director Adam McKay for casting him to play someone “absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody,” adding that from that point forward, he’d be “cornering the market” on playing “charisma-free assholes.”

“What do you think, Mitch McConnell next?” Bale quipped before adding: “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration” on how to play Cheney.

People on Twitter had all too much to say about the moment:

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role." - Christian Bale with the official 2019 mood 😂😂#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sUM1PMyLZn — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 7, 2019

Batman calling Mitch McConnell a "charisma-less asshole" in a cockney accent is very 2019. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 7, 2019

Christian Bale just referred to Dick Cheney as a "charisma free asshole"--and thanked "Satan" for providing the inspiration to play him. Gee, some people in America consider Cheney a bright, principled, conservative public servant and loving husband and father.#GoldenGIobes — Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 7, 2019

"thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration" is the most feminist acceptance-speech line of 2019 — Sarah Nicole Prickett (@sylvia__north) January 7, 2019

Christian Bale just thanked "Satan, for the inspiration" during his acceptance speech for playing Dick Cheney in 'Vice' and I am DED #GoldenGlobes — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 7, 2019

Christian Bale thanking Satan for giving him inspiration to play the role of Dick Cheney is the energy I want for 2019 #goldenglobes — nyoldman (@NYDoorman) January 7, 2019