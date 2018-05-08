Christiane Amanpour Heading Up New PBS Show, Replacing Charlie Rose

Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s longtime chief international correspondent, will also head up a new late-night program on PBS, the public television network told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

Dubbed “Amanpour & Company,” the public affairs program is set to premiere in July and will replace broadcasts of “Amanpour,” the CNN simulcast that PBS began airing after it cut ties with host Charlie Rose late last year amid the wave of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Amanpour is the latest woman to step into a role vacated by a man disgraced by sexual misconduct allegations as the Me Too movement has gained momentum. The others include NBC’s Hoda Kotb, who replaced Matt Lauer as the co-host of the “Today” show; Gretchen Carlson, who helped ignite the movement when she sued then-Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes and who has taken over as the Miss America Organization CEO for Sam Haskell; and Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, who was chosen to succeed former Sen. Al Franken, a fellow Democrat.

Though Amanpour will continue in her job as CNN’s chief international correspondent, she told The Hollywood Reporter that her PBS program will approach world news from a different angle.

″[I] am delighted for the opportunity it gives me to speak to Americans about what’s happening in the rest of the world and about how the world views America,” she said. “And I think these conversations can be really interesting. I’m not just doing breaking news every night. I’m not just doing world leaders. I’m also doing really interesting cultural conversations. I do think it’s a watershed moment right now.”