Christina Aguilera Skips A Shirt Under Her Suit For Holiday Party

Christina Aguilera got a little racy in an on-trend getup for a recent party.

The singer posted a photo to Instagram this weekend of a holiday outfit that was definitely a little “dirrty.” Aguilera’s look consisted of a black blazer from Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors, black pants, a black cowboy hat and ― last but not least ― a red pasty.

“So much holiday fun last night,” the singer captioned her photo.

Another Instagram caption made it seem like Aguilera donned the outfit for a cowboy-themed birthday party. (Her big day is Dec. 18.) But it’s also possible the star just loves celebrating the holidays. Last year around the same time, she dressed up as the Grinch’s wife and as Santa:

“Love dressing up for my favorite time of year! Happy holidays from Mr. & Mrs. Grinchmas!!” she wrote.

Aguilera’s latest outfit is very on-trend, as the suit jacket-without-a-shirt look has been popular among celebrities for the past year. Demi Lovato rocked a similar look to Aguilera’s at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards in November.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Demi Lovato at the MTV EMAs on Nov. 12.

And Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian are fans of the style as well:

