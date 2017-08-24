“Flip or Flop” host Christina El Moussa is moving forward after a very public split from Tarek El Moussa last year.
In a recent interview with GoodHousekeeping.com, the HGTV star opened up about her new boyfriend Doug Spedding and the decision to continue working with her ex on their hit TV show.
She and Spedding, an Orange County businessman, briefly dated before she met Tarek and rekindled their romance earlier this year after running into each other at a hockey game.
“I’m very spiritual, and I believe in things happening for a reason,” she told Good Housekeeping. “I had it in my head, and it’d never been in my head before, that I was going to run into him that night. We crossed paths as we were walking down the hallway, and I was just like, ‘I knew it.’”
El Moussa also revealed that Tarek may have felt threatened by Spedding’s success.
“Doug was very successful, and Tarek had some jealously toward Doug,” she said. “And I don’t care if it’s out there. It’s true.”
After seven years of marriage and two children together, the El Moussas separated in May 2016 following an altercation involving a gun at their home, which both parties later called an “unfortunate misunderstanding.” In December, they announced their separation. By January, Tarek had filed for divorce.
In spite of the messy split, the couple is committed to working together to coparent their 6-year-old daughter Taylor and their 2-year-old son Brayden, while also focusing on their professional relationship as they continue to film “Flip or Flop.”
“We met at work, and we actually probably get along best at work,” she told Good Housekeeping. “He handles the business side, whereas I do better with the decorating side — we just have that dynamic together.”
In an interview with ETOnline.com, Christina said they’re still figuring out how to address their divorce on the show.
“We just started filming again and we’re kind of working that out with production,” she said. “I’m not exactly positive what we’re going to do, but we both still film with the kids and it shows his new house in Newport and me here with kids and other things that we’re both doing in our lives. So, it should be interesting.”
For more on Christina’s life post-split, read the full interview on Good Housekeeping.