Establishment-Backed Democrat Withdraws From Congressional Race Under Threat Of Ballot Challenge

A well-funded Pennsylvania Democrat with deep establishment support withdrew from the state district’s Democratic primary Tuesday, after reports that she was going to face a challenge to her eligibility to appear on the ballot.

Christina Hartman was running in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District. Her decision to leave the race follows news that her rival Democrat George Scott planned to join a complaint questioning whether she received the required number of signatures under state law to appear on the ballot. The deadline for ballot challenges is Tuesday.

A separate forthcoming challenge was also going to call into question the ballot signature issue, as well as the veracity of an affidavit saying Hartman lived in the district, according to a Pennsylvania Democrat familiar with the challenge.

“There appears to have been a larger and much more broad challenge coming from other candidates in the race that may have indicated the beginning of the end for Christina’s campaign,” the Democrat said.

Hartman’s departure opens up the field in a newly competitive district that includes the Pennsylvania capitol of Harrisburg.

She had raised over $350,000 for a run in the neighboring 11th Congressional District, which includes Lancaster. But after Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ordered the redrawing of the state’s congressional districts, the 11th district became much more Republican and the 10th became more favorable for Democrats.

Seeking to remain in a district where she would be competitive, Hartman announced in late February that she would be moving to the new 10th district and running there.

“When the new districts were announced, I had to make a quick and difficult decision to continue my campaign in a new district,” Hartman said in a statement. “After further consideration, I’ve decided that this is not the right time for me, and I will support the Democratic nominee in November.”