Christine Blasey Ford's Friend Says Ford Didn't Coach Her On Polygraph Exam

On Tuesday, the anonymous ex-boyfriend sent a letter to lawmakers contending that she had helped McLean prepare for a polygraph test. He also said that Ford never mentioned the alleged assault while the two were dating between 1992 and 1998.

The FBI’s investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, which could finish before the end of the week, has been criticized by Ford’s attorneys as not thorough enough. On Wednesday, after an NBC report said the bureau had no intention of interviewing Ford, her lawyers demanded they be allowed to speak with investigators.