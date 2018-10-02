Christine Blasey Ford's Lawyers Say FBI Hasn't Asked For Interview In Kavanaugh Probe

The lawyers for a woman allegedly sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh in 1982 said the FBI has not attempted to interview her for its probe.

Last week, after emotional testimony from Christine Blasey Ford before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the FBI opened an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh when he was in high school and college. Ford described being held down on a bed while Kavanaugh ― who hopes to have a spot on the Supreme Court ― covered her mouth with his hand and attempted to forcibly remove her clothing.

In his testimony Kavanaugh rejected Blasey’s claim, at times yelling, crying and interrupting senators.

In a letter to the FBI published Tuesday after a report that the FBI has no plans to interview Blasey, her lawyers said they have repeatedly attempted to make her available to investigators.

NEW: Attorneys for Dr. Ford, in letter to FBI Director Chris Wray:



"It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford's allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you.” pic.twitter.com/UvIcnfMupR — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 2, 2018

“It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you,” wrote her attorneys, Michael Bromwich and Debra Katz.

They said they have “repeatedly asked you to identify the Supervisory Special Agent responsible for this investigation, so that we could contact him or her directly. We have received no response.”

Deborah Ramirez said Kavanaugh exposed his penis and thrust it in her face during a party in college. She was interviewed by the FBI for two hours on Sunday, but her lawyer, John Clune, said on Twitter that agents did not reach out to the more than 20 witnesses who could corroborate Ramirez’s story.

we are not aware of the FBI affirmatively reaching out to any of those witnesses. Though we appreciated the agents who responded on Sunday, we have great concern that the FBI is not conducting—or not being permitted to conduct—a serious investigation. 3/ — John Clune (@CluneEsq) October 2, 2018

“We have great concern that the FBI is not conducting ― or not being permitted to conduct ― a serious investigation,” he said in a tweet.