Christine Blasey Ford Commends Larry Nassar Survivor In Rare Public Appearance

“If my alleged abuser was named Kavanaugh, not Nassar, what would you have said to me?” Denhollander tweeted.

“Conservatives, you want to be the party of family values? You want to be pro-woman and pro-child?” she added. “Then start by taking claims of sexual assault seriously instead of using poor logic, straw men and ad hominems to avoid the issue. Otherwise, you are part of the cultural problem.”

Senate Republicans confirmed Kavanaugh to the high court despite Ford’s testimony.

Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year awards ceremony will be broadcast on NBCSN on Dec. 13 at 9 p.m.

This article has been updated to include Denhollander’s tweet thanking Ford.