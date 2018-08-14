Christine Hallquist Scores Historic Win In Vermont's Democratic Gubernatorial Primary

Hallquist joins a number of transgender men and women who have run for office recently, including the country’s first openly transgender state legislator, Virginia’s Danica Roem, who won her office last November.

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state, who heads the Democratic Governors Association, said in a statement, “We’re proud of Christine’s historic candidacy, and we welcome her to the most diverse crop of gubernatorial nominees in American history.”

He said Hallquist as governor would “stand up to (President) Donald Trump’s policies that hurt Vermont ― and will lead Vermont forward.”