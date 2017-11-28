Fairground Lights Get British Town In The Mood, But Maybe Not The Holiday Mood

The holiday season began with a bang in a town in southwest England on Friday night, when the annual Winter Festival in Keynsham, near Bristol, took on an adult theme:

Visitors said the way lights were arranged for a fairground attraction made it look like a gigantic penis, and shared photographs of the indecent-appearing display online.

“Now, it could be my eyes but that’s an interesting lighting at the festival,” wrote Instagram user Lindsey McCullam. “Nothing screams Christmas like a lit-up phallus,” said Ben Rogers on Twitter.

Resident Louise Harris, meanwhile, joked that it was “an interesting choice in decoration” that left “little to the imagination.”

Keynsham Town Council organized the three-hour festival, which also featured bell ringing. Residents initially blamed the council for the bawdy surprise.