PSA Shows The Scary Consequences Of Not Watering A Christmas Tree

This public service announcement aims to scare people into keeping their Christmas trees well-watered this holiday season.

In a video that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shared online last week, a dry tree that is set alight takes just seconds to go up in flames. Its watered counterpart, meanwhile, only emits a small amount of smoke.

“Safety should be part of all your decorating efforts,” Ann Marie Buerkle, the commission’s acting chairman, said via a statement on its website.

“Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations,” Buerkle added.

The commission also advised people who were buying a live tree to check for its freshness before purchase and to place it away from heat sources such as fireplaces, vents and radiators.