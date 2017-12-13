PSA Shows The Scary Consequences Of Not Watering A Christmas Tree

This public service announcement aims to scare people into keeping their Christmas trees well-watered this holiday season.
In a video that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shared online last week, a dry tree that is set alight takes just seconds to go up in flames. Its watered counterpart, meanwhile, only emits a small amount of smoke.
“Safety should be part of all your decorating efforts,” Ann Marie Buerkle, the commission’s acting chairman, said via a statement on its website.
“Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations,” Buerkle added.
The commission also advised people who were buying a live tree to check for its freshness before purchase and to place it away from heat sources such as fireplaces, vents and radiators.
Check out the PSA above and read the rest of the commission’s safety tips here.