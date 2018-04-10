GOP Senator: It Would Be 'Suicide' For Trump If He Fires Mueller

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) warned Tuesday that there would be dire consequences for President Donald Trump if he decided to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I think it would be suicide for the president to fire [Mueller],” Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said during an interview with CNN.

“I think the less the president says about this whole thing, the better off he will be,” he continued. “I think that Mueller is a person of stature and respected, and I respect him. Just let the thing go forward.”

"I think it would be suicide for the President to fire" special counsel Robert Mueller, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says. "I think the less the President says about the whole thing, the better off he will be" https://t.co/dzzMXztSJf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 10, 2018

Trump hinted Monday that he’s considering axing Mueller as head of a federal probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, hours after the FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer.

Cohen’s lawyer told The New York Times that a search warrant had been issued after a referral from Mueller, but wasn’t directly related to his investigation.

“Why don’t I just fire Mueller?” Trump asked in response to a reporter’s question Monday. “I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on. We’ll see what happens, but I think it’s really a sad situation ... Many people have said you should fire him.”

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including Grassley, have repeatedly defended Mueller’s integrity and leadership in the Russia probe. At least four bills have been introduced in Congress that would prevent Trump from firing Mueller, but none of them has yet been taken up.