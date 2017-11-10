Chuck Mosley, a former vocalist for the funk metal band Faith No More, died at the age of 57 Thursday.

According to a statement released by his family, the cause of death was related “due to the disease of addiction.”

After a long period of sobriety, Charles Henry Mosley III lost his life, on November 9th, 2017, due to the disease of addiction. We’re sharing the manner in which he passed, in the hopes that it might serve as a warning or wake up call or beacon to anyone else struggling to fight for sobriety.

Mosley joined Faith No More in 1983 and sang on the band’s first two studio albums, 1985’s ”We Care a Lot” and 1987’s ”Introduce Yourself.”

In the process, he helped pioneer the genre of California funk-metal, including the use of rap-style cadences in songs, according to Stereogum.

Mosley was fired from the band in 1988. The band went on to reach its highest level of popularity with singer Mike Patton in the early ’90s. After his firing, Mosley sued his former Faith No More bandmates, claiming he was due a partnership stake, according to Billboard.

The two parties eventually settled out of court and Mosley had a stint as frontman for the pioneering punk-reggae band Bad Brains.

In recent years, Mosley toured as a solo artist, but occasionally sat in with Faith No More during that band’s 2016 reunion tour, according to Metal Injection.

Mosley is survived by is survived by Pip Logan, his long-term partner, two daughters, and a grandson.