Ciara went to Wakanda for her Halloween costume.

Box office-hit movie “Black Panther” provided the inspiration for the “Dose” singer’s epic warrior outfit:

Wakanda Forever! Thanks To Everyone Who Helped Bring This Look Together. Happy #Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/A2u4C4q7E9 — Ciara (@ciara) October 31, 2018

“Wakanda Forever,” she tweeted Wednesday.

Ciara also shared a video of her costume to Instagram, and tagged actress Lupita Nyong’o — who starred as Nakia in the film:

Ciara donned the garments during her performance at Bacardi’s New York “Liberate Your Spirits” event, per Vibe Magazine.