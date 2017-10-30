Classical Tenor Mario Frangoulis Announces Exclusive US Tour

MARIO FRANGOULIS, internationally acclaimed tenor returns to the US for an exclusive three city tour to support his new public television special Sing Me an Angel.

“An Evening with Mario Frangoulis" kicks off with the first stop in New York City, November 6th at the Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Frangoulis was named Best Male Crossover Classical Artist in 2011, and has sold over 1,000,000 albums to date.

“…one of the most beautiful tenor voices on earth…” Broadwayworld.com

"Daring and Inspiring" – Billboard Magazine

“Forget the age of battling boy bands, the era of dueling young tenors is upon us…” - Jerry McCulley, Amazon.com

Frangoulis has performed with some of the leading tenors in the world including Placido Domingo, Lara Fabian, and will be touring with Sarah Brightman following his US appearance.

Next performances will be held at Theater Maisonneuve, in Montreal November 9th and The Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles November 12th.