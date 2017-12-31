Cleveland Browns Just Made NFL History For An Unfortunate Reason

The Cleveland Browns’ unrelenting losing streak just dragged them right into the NFL history books.

Following their 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Browns joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as one of only two teams in NFL history to win zero out of 16 games played.

The Browns and Lions make up two of the only four NFL teams to have gone winless in an entire season since 1944. The other two teams are the 1960 Dallas Cowboys (0-11-1) and the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-14).

“It’s very unfortunate,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said during a press conference after Sunday’s game. “Our guys played hard ... This is just what we are: We’re an 0-16 football team. I get it ... We got a lot of work to do.”

Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer echoed Jackson’s remarks, calling the loss “very tough.”

“It’s going to be tough to swallow it,” Kizer told reporters. “I believe that I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve learned about this game and how difficult it is to win.”