Cleveland Browns Reportedly Botch QB Trade Because Somebody Forgot To Call It In

They may have been celebrating a little too soon.

By Rebecca Shapiro

The Cleveland Browns reached a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals to acquire quarterback AJ McCarron but failed to complete the trade because the team did not notify the league of their approval before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. 

Apparently the Browns were too busy celebrating the trade and forgot to call in the trade, according to ESPN’s Aaron Goldhammer.

According to NFL.com, the teams agreed to the trade at 3:55 p.m. and while the Bengals notified the league before the deadline, the Browns did not. Instead, the Browns sent in paperwork just after the deadline and told the NFL there should be a grace period. The league did not grant the Browns a grace period.

It’s safe to say Browns fans had similar reactions to ESPN commentator Michael Smith, who could not hide his outrage over the botched deal. Check out the video below.

