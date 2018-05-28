👀 the TOP PLAYS down the stretch from the @cavs & @celtics thrilling Eastern Conference Finals Game 7! #WhateverItTakes #CUsRise #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/la47ld0HRn

King James has done it yet again.

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Boston Celtics 87-79 in a thrilling Game 7 showdown on Sunday night.

James led his team in just about every category with 35 points, 9 assists and 15 rebounds over 48 minutes.

“He’s unbelievable,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told the Washington Post. “Does it at this level, with the pressure, with the scrutiny. Doesn’t matter. Our goal going into the series was to make him exert as much energy as humanly possible... but he still scored 35. It’s a joke.”

LeBron James hits ahead to George Hill for the clutch bucket in tonight's #AssistOfTheNight! #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/8YMtDqmupI — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2018

The victory puts the Cavaliers into the NBA finals for the fourth straight year. It also marks the eighth consecutive year that James will be in the finals, having reached it the previous four years with the Miami Heat.

They’ll face the winner of Monday night’s Game 7 showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

On social media, at least five top hashtags trended around the game, and most of them ended up hailing the king:

The evolution of LeBron in the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/N2voVuKKVs — ESPN (@espn) May 28, 2018

What’s crazy is that, if Lebron James loses in the Finals, the narrative will be that he failed again. The narrative should be that he carried yet another underwhelming team to the brink of a championship. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 28, 2018

Forget King ...LeBrOn James has turned into a Full Court Basketball religion 35-25-9 8 straight @nba finals lololol @TermineRadio @Jumpshot8 @SiriusXMNBA — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 28, 2018

8 straight NBA FINALS appearances nothing more to say.... #GOAT pic.twitter.com/oAFPezT6gh — Zac (@DCzWall) May 28, 2018

That’s a bad man. Congrts bro on your 8th straight FINALS! DAMN! @KingJames https://t.co/SqFtD0qfVE — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 28, 2018