One woman was killed and one man critically injured when a house in East Cleveland, Ohio, exploded Sunday, according to officials.

Investigators were still working to determine what caused the early afternoon explosion, East Cleveland deputy fire chief Robert Benjamin told reporters. Local news outlets reported the area smelled of natural gas.

The injured person, a 51-year-old man, suffered multiple burn injuries and was transported to a hospital, according to Benjamin. Officials have not yet released the victims’ identities.

Multiple neighboring houses sustained “heavy damage,” including broken windows and structural damage, authorities said. At least five neighboring houses have been evacuated as officials continue to investigate the incident.

Police were originally called to the location to address “wires down,” Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department told CNN. Crews have shut down gas in the area, reported Cleveland 19 News.

Videos and photos captured by local media and onlookers show the house, located on the border of Cleveland and East Cleveland, completely destroyed by the explosion.

Pic from our chopper of the house explosion in East Cleveland. Absolutely crazy. pic.twitter.com/JLdbbvpmTb — Jen Steer (@jensteer) June 10, 2018

#CLE 🔥 on scene house explosion. Incident is in East Cleveland. 1 fatality, 1 critical injury transported. Damage to several neighboring houses. pic.twitter.com/bn5uoGhekd — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 10, 2018

VIDEO: Firefighters say one person is killed and another is injured in a house explosion in Cleveland. Cleveland Fire Dept. reports the explosion damaged several neighboring houses. pic.twitter.com/34xyILez6W — News 4, WIVB-TV (@news4buffalo) June 10, 2018