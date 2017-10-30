Clever Gift Ideas for That One Friend Who Has Everything

What do you get the person who has it all? You know, the one with impeccable taste who constantly snags the hottest new pieces, the latest tech toys, and a closet curated like a celebrity. While you may think you are tasked with an impossible goal, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. We rounded up the best gifts to get your persnickety friend and, if you yourself are impossible to shop for, consider this your personal wish list. See our picks here.