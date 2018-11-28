Clintons Weigh In On Trump’s Feud With Adm. McRaven In First Tour Stop

Hillary and Bill Clinton stepped back into the spotlight in Toronto on Tuesday, launching their 13-city paid speaking tour with fresh takes on the former secretary of state’s rival President Donald Trump.

In a sit-down interview with former Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Frank McKenna, the couple skewered Trump on his foreign policy and rhetoric. Hillary Clinton also weighed in on Trump’s latest controversy: His feud with a decorated military leader who commanded the 2011 operation that killed Osama bin Laden.

“It just absolutely dumbfounds me,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said. “I mean, I’ve never, ever imagined that you would have a president personally attacking people who put their lives on the line year after year after year, for no cause.”

Here's Clinton tonight on McRaven and the Trump news cycles (feat. a bit about wanting things to not go unanswered, so they get answered, which then drives everyone into places they didn't expect, which doesn't seem wrong) pic.twitter.com/HzP6lEIGP9 — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) November 28, 2018

Earlier this month, Trump jabbed at former Adm. William McRaven, a fierce critic of the president. In a Fox News interview, Trump accused the former Navy SEAL of being a “Hillary Clinton fan” and “Obama backer.”

In a response on CNN, McRaven said he did not “back Hillary Clinton or anyone else,” but said he was a fan of Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

“I admire all presidents, regardless of their political party, who uphold the dignity of the office and use that office to bring the nation together,” McRaven said.

Trump remained a frequent topic of discussion through the night, billed as “An Evening with the Clintons.”

An evening with the Clintons. Fascinating to hear President Bill Clinton & Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speak on NAFTA, North Korea, Iran, U.S. midterms, Khashoggi, climate change, Paris Accord & Osama Bin Laden #BillClinton #HillaryClinton #politics #usa pic.twitter.com/o2N8DKYcCb — Jee-Yun Lee (@JeeYunTV) November 28, 2018

Hillary Clinton was particularly concerned with how the Trump administration handled the death of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, who is believed to have been killed on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We have a president who is part of the cover-up as to what happened in that consulate or embassy when Mr. Khashoggi was murdered,” she said on Tuesday, according to CNN.

“And we have a president and those closest to him who have their own personal commercial interests.”