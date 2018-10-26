A 'Clueless' Remake Is In Development And People Are Totally Buggin’

As if: “Clueless” is getting the remake treatment.
Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures is in the early stages of developing a remake of the very 1995 teen cult classic, which starred Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd.
On board is “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver, who will be producing. Marquita Robinson, a story editor and writer on the Netflix comedy “GLOW,” will write the script.
There’s no word yet on whether the remake will be a fresh take for Generation Z or if former stars will be involved.
Fans on Twitter were torn about the news:
Oliver collaborated with “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris on the “Girls Trip” script. She also teamed up with Barris on “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and wrote the screenplay for the upcoming “The Sun Is Also a Star,” which is adapted from Nicola Yoon’s YA novel. Robinson was a staff writer on the Fox comedy “New Girl” in 2016 and 2017.
Amy Heckerling wrote and directed the original movie, which starred Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a spoiled but goodhearted teen navigating life in Beverly Hills, California.
Rudd, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto, Elisa Donovan, Dan Hedaya, Wallace Shawn and the late Brittany Murphy co-starred. The film made $56 million in the U.S. on a $12 million budget, per Variety. It was adapted into a television series of the same name, which was not as successful.
“Clueless: The Musical,” by Heckerling, is set to hit Broadway in November.
The film’s famous vernacular, which included phrases like “as if,” “totally buggin” and “a full-on Monet,” is based on Heckerling’s studying of the way Gen X teenagers spoke at the time.
The original film was also loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, making one Twitter user’s reaction to the news kind of valid:
