10/26/2018 12:55 pm ET Updated 4 minutes ago

A 'Clueless' Remake Is In Development And People Are Totally Buggin’

Fans on Twitter are torn on whether they want a remake of the ’90s teen classic.
By Elyse Wanshel
Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in 1995's "Clueless."
Archive Photos via Getty Images
Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in 1995’s “Clueless.”

As if: “Clueless” is getting the remake treatment.

Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures is in the early stages of developing a remake of the very 1995 teen cult classic, which starred Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd.

On board is “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver, who will be producing. Marquita Robinson, a story editor and writer on the Netflix comedy “GLOW,” will write the script.

There’s no word yet on whether the remake will be a fresh take for Generation Z or if former stars will be involved.

Fans on Twitter were torn about the news:

Oliver collaborated with “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris on the “Girls Trip” script. She also teamed up with Barris on “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and wrote the screenplay for the upcoming “The Sun Is Also a Star,” which is adapted from Nicola Yoon’s YA novel. Robinson was a staff writer on the Fox comedy “New Girl” in 2016 and 2017.

Amy Heckerling wrote and directed the original movie, which starred Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a spoiled but goodhearted teen navigating life in Beverly Hills, California.

Silverstone as Cher Horowitz.
Archive Photos via Getty Images
Silverstone as Cher Horowitz.

Rudd, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto, Elisa Donovan, Dan Hedaya, Wallace Shawn and the late Brittany Murphy co-starred. The film made $56 million in the U.S. on a $12 million budget, per Variety. It was adapted into a television series of the same name, which was not as successful.

Clueless: The Musical,” by Heckerling, is set to hit Broadway in November.

The poster for the original movie.
Buyenlarge via Getty Images
The poster for the original movie.

The film’s famous vernacular, which included phrases like “as if,” “totally buggin” and “a full-on Monet,” is based on Heckerling’s studying of the way Gen X teenagers spoke at the time.

The original film was also loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, making one Twitter user’s reaction to the news kind of valid: 

So, we guess all we can say is...

Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
