A 'Clueless' Remake Is In Development And People Are Totally Buggin’

As if: “Clueless” is getting the remake treatment.

Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures is in the early stages of developing a remake of the very 1995 teen cult classic, which starred Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd.

On board is “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver, who will be producing. Marquita Robinson, a story editor and writer on the Netflix comedy “GLOW,” will write the script.

There’s no word yet on whether the remake will be a fresh take for Generation Z or if former stars will be involved.

Fans on Twitter were torn about the news:

How clueless do you have to be to remake Clueless Siri send tweet — Laura Studarus (@Laura_Studarus) October 25, 2018

I was ready to dismiss this entire Clueless remake until I saw that Tracy Oliver is writing the script. — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) October 25, 2018

ummmmmmmm I'm actually A HUNDO P BEHIND a remake of #Clueless. I THINK THEY COULD BE REALLY GREAT COMPANION PIECES TO ONE ANOTHER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I THINK THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF A GREAT REBOOT okay that's enough caps i'm just so hyped sorry sorry — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) October 25, 2018

As someone whose voicemail alert is Cher saying, “Ugh! As if,” I’d like to note my opposition to the Clueless remake. Besides, my vegan sister @AliciaSilv & Paul Rudd still look exactly the same. pic.twitter.com/o7yljR136I — 🧟‍♂️DowneyOfTheDead🧟‍♀️ (@ryandowney) October 25, 2018

why do we need a remake of everything? Clueless is a classic let’s leave it as is!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gfIWQMUKux — 🕸🕷SP00KY IC0N 🕷🕸 (@Ic0n_2) October 25, 2018

I still maintain that remakes are fine, provided they are done well and not solely for cash grab reasons. Will the Clueless remake go the way of the Robocop remake? I don't know but I'm leery of super time specific time, capsule-y movies getting remakes. — ZAK Monster Mash 🎃 (@Zakiyyah6) October 25, 2018

I will only accept a CLUELESS remake if I get to play Cher and Paul Rudd gets to play Josh — CANDYMANI (@ManiLazic) October 25, 2018

Oliver collaborated with “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris on the “Girls Trip” script. She also teamed up with Barris on “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and wrote the screenplay for the upcoming “The Sun Is Also a Star,” which is adapted from Nicola Yoon’s YA novel. Robinson was a staff writer on the Fox comedy “New Girl” in 2016 and 2017.

Amy Heckerling wrote and directed the original movie, which starred Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a spoiled but goodhearted teen navigating life in Beverly Hills, California.

Archive Photos via Getty Images Silverstone as Cher Horowitz.

Rudd, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto, Elisa Donovan, Dan Hedaya, Wallace Shawn and the late Brittany Murphy co-starred. The film made $56 million in the U.S. on a $12 million budget, per Variety. It was adapted into a television series of the same name, which was not as successful.

“Clueless: The Musical,” by Heckerling, is set to hit Broadway in November.

Buyenlarge via Getty Images The poster for the original movie.

The film’s famous vernacular, which included phrases like “as if,” “totally buggin” and “a full-on Monet,” is based on Heckerling’s studying of the way Gen X teenagers spoke at the time.

The original film was also loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, making one Twitter user’s reaction to the news kind of valid:

If you're gonna be upset that a Clueless remake was announced you'd better get real upset about the other 8 million adaptations of Jane Austen's Emma or it doesn't count. — 💀👻Mikey Ooo'Scary👻💀 (@MichaelROLeary) October 25, 2018