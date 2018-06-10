CM Punk, the two-time WWE champion now competing in the UFC, called President Donald Trump a racist and compared him to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

Punk was asked on Friday if he would accept a White House invite from Trump after the president canceled a celebration for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, many of whom did not plan to attend.

“Number one, I would not be invited. Number two, no, I would not go,” he said, according to FanSided MMA:

“If David Duke invites me over for tacos, I’m not going to David Duke’s house, you know what I mean? C’mon, I call it like I see it. A racist is a racist. I don’t care if you’re in the White House or, y’know, you live down the street from me. Like, I’m not hanging out with you.”

Punk switched from pro wrestling to MMA in 2014 but hasn’t found the same level of success.

His loss on Saturday puts him at 0-2 in the UFC and might spell the end of his time with the organization.

“It should be a wrap. The guy’s 39 years old,” UFC president Dana White said, according to the MMA Fighting website. “I love the guy. He’s the nicest guy in the world. We gave him two shots, and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight, and yeah, I think he should call it a wrap.”

Punk’s comments about Trump don’t necessarily reflect others in the sport.

White, for example, spoke in support of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

And over the weekend, new interim welterweight champion Colby Covington said he wanted to bring his belt to the White House.