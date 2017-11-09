STYLE
Here's Every Look Worth Seeing From The CMA Awards Red Carpet

Everyone looked great. Everyone.

By Jamie Feldman

The only thing more thrilling than the Donald Trump zingers at the CMA Awards Wednesday night was the jaw-droppingly gorgeous red carpet

Country music’s biggest night never disappoints when it comes to next level red carpet glamour, but this year the attendees really blew it out of the water. Royal blue had a moment, thanks to both Carrie Underwood in a dramatic mermaid gown with long ruffled sleeves and Brittany Snow in a perfectly fitted cut-out dress.  

But the real trend of the evening wasn’t a color or material. It just seemed to be everyone looking really good.

Need proof? Check out all the best looks from the CMAs red carpet below. 

  • Carrie Underwood in Fouad Sarkis
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Faith Hill in Armani Privé
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Pink in Monsoori and Willow Sage Hart
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Miranda Lambert in Tony Ward
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Kellie Pickler
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Ruby Rose in August Getty Atelier
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Jessie James Decker in Nookie
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Kelsea Ballerini in Michael Kors Collection
    Image Group LA via Getty Images
  • Kimberly Schlapman
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Lea Michele in Zuhair Murad
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Brittany Snow in KaufmanFranco
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Lauren Alaina
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Karlie Kloss in Elie Saab
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Michelle Monaghan in Paco Rabanne
    Harrison McClary / Reuters
  • Reba McEntire
    Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

