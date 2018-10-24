CNN Anchors Evacuate Midbroadcast Amid Suspicious Package Threats

CNN hosts Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow had to cut an interview short amid an evacuation of the network’s New York offices after a “suspicious package” constructed with a pipe and wires was discovered in its mailroom.

Video below shows the moment the alarm sounded in the Time Warner building, where CNN is located. Another shows Sciutto and Harlow rushing to end an interview with CNN law enforcement analyst Tom Fuentes as staffers in the background leave the offices.