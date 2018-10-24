CNN Anchors Evacuate Midbroadcast Amid Suspicious Package Threats

CNN hosts Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow had to cut an interview short amid an evacuation of the network’s New York offices after a “suspicious package” constructed with a pipe and wires was discovered in its mailroom.
Video below shows the moment the alarm sounded in the Time Warner building, where CNN is located. Another shows Sciutto and Harlow rushing to end an interview with CNN law enforcement analyst Tom Fuentes as staffers in the background leave the offices.
The New York Police Department confirmed it responded to a “suspicious package” reported at the Time Warner Center building at 10 Columbus Circle, and CNN reported authorities are treating the device as “a real explosive.”
CNN chief Jeff Zucker told employees in an internal memo that he could “confirm that we have checked all of our bureaus worldwide, and have found no other devices at this time.”
The broadcast was picked up by CNN’s Rene Marsh in Washington as Sciutto and Harlow described the evacuation via cellphones on air.
“The police here saying ‘Quick, quick, quick, move, move, move,’” said Harlow while on the street. “They want us not even across the street from CNN. They want us across the avenue, as far away from the building.”
The evacuation of the Time Warner building came on the heels of news reports indicating other explosive devices were sent to Hillary and Bill Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York, and to former President Barack Obama’s office in Washington.