Anderson Cooper Makes Trump's Own Words Come Back To Haunt Him

“Who are you going to believe on this one? President Trump… or President Trump?” @AndersonCooper on President Trump’s dueling opinions of famed journalist, @realBobWoodward https://t.co/gNcJml0Q69 pic.twitter.com/Ui1GaksIhE

He even wondered if Woodward was a “Dem operative.”

But as CNN’s Anderson Cooper pointed out, that’s not what Trump said recently when speaking to Woodward about the book.

Cooper played audio of a phone call between Trump and Woodward last month in which the president regrets not being interviewed for the book.

“I would’ve loved to have spoken to you,” Trump said. “You know I’m very open to you. I think you’ve always been fair.”

That left Cooper perplexed.

“So who are you going to believe on this one?” he asked. “President Trump... or President Trump?”