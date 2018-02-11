Tweeters Criticize CNN Over 'Propaganda' Piece On Kim Jong Un's Sister

CNN is facing a backlash for publishing an article about North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, which critics claim paints her family’s repressive regime in a positive light.
The piece, which was published Saturday, is headlined: “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics.”
The article does contain substantive reporting about the dire situation faced by many citizens in North Korea, and references how Kim Jong Un “has ruled with an iron fist since coming to power.” It also likens Kim Yo Jong, who is currently attending the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to U.S. first daughter Ivanka Trump.
Its headline could be interpreted as solely being about the fervor that Kim Yo Jong has generated since she arrived at the Games.
But its initial framing have not gone over well with many. Critics including Russian chess legend and political activist Garry Kasparov have claimed the article is “propaganda.” CNN did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.