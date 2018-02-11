Tweeters Criticize CNN Over 'Propaganda' Piece On Kim Jong Un's Sister

CNN is facing a backlash for publishing an article about North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, which critics claim paints her family’s repressive regime in a positive light.

The piece, which was published Saturday, is headlined: “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics.”

The article does contain substantive reporting about the dire situation faced by many citizens in North Korea, and references how Kim Jong Un “has ruled with an iron fist since coming to power.” It also likens Kim Yo Jong, who is currently attending the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to U.S. first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Its headline could be interpreted as solely being about the fervor that Kim Yo Jong has generated since she arrived at the Games.

But its initial framing have not gone over well with many. Critics including Russian chess legend and political activist Garry Kasparov have claimed the article is “propaganda.” CNN did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Someone tell @CNN that their site has been hacked by the North Korean propaganda ministry. https://t.co/AoPS5tgVM5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 10, 2018

Also stealing her country’s meager wealth to live in opulence while they starve. But doing it in style. You go, girl! https://t.co/VicDse7YkI — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) February 10, 2018

yasss kweeen! werk it as you oppress your people! gettttt that crime against humanity, gurlllll! https://t.co/ch6VrHOU6G — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 10, 2018

Does this fit into the "Imelda Marcos's shoes are 💯!!!" genre of "news"? https://t.co/rnq99FLVrK — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) February 10, 2018

she's literally the deputy director of the "Propaganda and Agitation Department" for one of the world's most repressive regimes. https://t.co/fPs6UhdZ3X — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) February 10, 2018

Earlier this week, a CNN reporter was fooled by a witty North Korean propaganda parody account. Today, CNN is a North Korean propaganda parody account. https://t.co/A1xu8Ig3rq — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 10, 2018

Does this puff piece mean she’s gotten over her dictator brother’s murder of her other brother? https://t.co/JhjCimwQ9O — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 10, 2018