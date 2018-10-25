He also said he’s not “going to pretend otherwise” or “sugarcoat” that all the targets of suspicious packages were also targets of President Donald Trump.

“I’m not going to shy away from what is the reality of what is going on with this country,” Zucker said to the staff.

When the conversation shifted to a question and answer session, he was asked by a female reporter about harassment on Twitter. She noted that harassment on the platform is not removed when she reports a post but does get taken down when CNN communications reaches out to Twitter. “Twitter is terrible with this. ... They do a terrible job with this,” Zucker said. He was then asked if CNN needs to have a bigger conversation with Twitter about how to handle harassment, to which he responded, “We have had this conversation with Twitter, and they suck.“

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on those remarks.

Harassment on Twitter has been an issue for years, with the platform making small changes periodically. While its rules prohibit abuse and the site regularly suspends or blocks harassers who have been reported, many harassers still cause problems without consequences.

In May, Twitter said it revised its strategy for fighting abusive internet trolls by using “behavioral signals to identify harassers on the social network and then limit the visibility of their tweets,” according to Reuters.