Don Lemon Digs Up Old Clip Of Trump Talking Campaign Finance, Can't Help Laughing

CNN’s Don Lemon aired old footage of President Donald Trump bragging about his vast knowledge of campaign finance on Wednesday night.

“I think nobody knows more about campaign finance than I do because I’m the biggest contributor,” Trump boasted to then-late-night TV host Larry King in the clip from 1999.

“CNN Tonight” host Lemon chuckled at the vintage footage before channeling cartoon character Scooby Doo in response. “Ruh-roh,” he said, mimicking what the fictional dog says when things begin to go awry.

“Sounds like Donald Trump knows plenty about campaign finance, a fact that could certainly backfire on him,” Lemon added. “There’s always a tape or a tweet for everything. Did you notice that?”

Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a slew of crimes —including violating campaign finance laws, which he claimed was at the behest of Trump himself.