CNN counterterrorism expert Philip Mudd broke down in tears during a segment Wednesday on the Florida school shooting that left at least 17 people dead.

The CNN contributor and former CIA analyst was lost for words while speaking with host Wolf Blitzer on the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I have 10 nieces and nephews,”Mudd said before his voice broke. “A child of God is dead. Can not we acknowledge in this country that we can’t, we cannot accept this?”

“I can’t do it, Wolf,” he said. “I’m sorry, we can’t do it.”

Blitzer graciously cut to another guest after telling Mudd he would come back to him.

“You’re obviously ― this is so emotional, unfortunately it happens all too often,” Blitzer said. “People say we have to learn some lessons. Unfortunately, lessons are never, ever learned.”

Police identified the suspect as Nicolas Cruz, who is currently in custody.

As the tragic events unfolded, terrifying footage emerged of children hiding under their desks and barricading themselves inside classrooms.