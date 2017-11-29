CNN Fires Jake Tapper's Senior Producer After Behavior Complaints

CNN fired a senior producer who worked on Jake Tapper’s Sunday morning news show after several unspecified complaints about his behavior, the network confirmed on Wednesday.

Following news that “Today” co-host Matt Lauer was terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct and harassment complaints, The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi reported that CNN dismissed senior producer Teddy Davis after three women complained about his behavior.

And in still more harassment news: @cnn tells me it dismissed Teddy Davis, senior producer of @jaketapper's "State of the Union" program, over behavior "that does not align with the standards and values of CNN." Three women had complained about Davis. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) November 29, 2017

Tapper confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he was fully supportive of the network’s decision to dismiss Davis.

“When CNN executives were told about these complaints, they reacted swiftly and appropriately, as they should,” he wrote.

This tweet is accurate. When CNN executives were told about these complaints, they reacted swiftly and appropriately, as they should. Workplaces need to be safe and I am fully supportive of CNN's action. https://t.co/S4ZPNfTCPm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 29, 2017

Variety reported Wednesday that Davis joined CNN’s Washington bureau in 2015 and worked mostly on Tapper’s Sunday political affairs program, “State of the Union.” He previously worked at ABC News.

In a statement to multiple news outlets, CNN said:

“A comprehensive investigation was conducted as soon as this matter was brought to our attention. The behavior attributed to Mr. Davis does not align with the standards and values of CNN and Mr. Davis is no longer with the company.”

CNN statement: "A comprehensive investigation was conducted as soon as this matter was brought to our attention. The behavior attributed to Mr. Davis does not align with the standards and values of CNN and Mr. Davis is no longer with the company." https://t.co/XKj2uOQPse — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2017

CNN did not give any details about the complaints and if they were sexual in nature. USA Today reported that they involved “inappropriate behavior.”

UPDATE: Jan. 9 ― Michael Weinsten, Davis’ attorney, said in a statement that Davis “was not accused of sexual harassment.”