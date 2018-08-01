To Trump supporters out there: Imagine liberals shouting down a reporter from an outlet you didn’t like, and a Democratic president giving that mob an “atta boy!” Would that be acceptable? - @JakeTapper pic.twitter.com/cOrl4ze2dW

CNN’s Jake Tapper hit back at President Donald Trump and the White House on Wednesday after the administration failed to denounce rallygoers who verbally attacked his colleague Jim Acosta on Tuesday.

Acosta, the network’s senior White House correspondent, shared video footage from the rally in Tampa, Florida, in which a mob of Trump supporters greeted him with angry chants and middle fingers. The president’s son Eric Trump retweeted other footage of the crowd chanting “CNN sucks” while Acosta was trying to report, to which the younger Trump added “#Truth.”

The president retweeted his son’s message.

“The erosion of basic standards of civility and human decency continues,” Tapper told his viewers. “It’s not just a Republican phenomenon. We are being led down the drain by President Trump.”

Tapper then posed a question to Trump supporters, asking them to imagine the same situation with a liberal group of rallygoers attacking a news reporter they didn’t like, and a Democratic president urging them on.

“Would that be acceptable?” he asked.